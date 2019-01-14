BAP candidate Manzoor Kakar wins Senate by-polls in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Manzoor Ahmad Kakar bagged victory in the by-election on a Senate seat from Balochistan.

According to unofficial results, BAP’s Manzoor Ahmad Kakar obtained 38 votes while the candidate of the joint opposition BNP-Mengal’s Ghulam Nabi Marri received only 23 votes.

The seat in the upper house of the parliament fell vacant after the demise of Senator of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) and chief of Musakhel tribe Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel.

Azam Khan Musakhel was elected senator in 2015.

BNP-Mengal threatens to quit PTI-led govt

On Sunday, Balochistan National Party-Mengal had threatened to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led ruling coalition if the ruling didn’t support his candidate in the by-elections on a vacant seat of Senate.

The BNP-M is the third largest party in eight-party ruling coalition at the centre and had threatened to withdraw its support for the government in case it did not support its candidate in the by-elections on a vacant seat of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The BNP said that it supported the ruling party in election of President, Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker and now the government should also support its candidate.

According to the BNP, the party will reconsider its alliance with the ruling party if the PTI voted for its candidate.

There were seven members of PTI, 24 members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and 10 members of Balochistan National Party-Mengal in the provincial government.