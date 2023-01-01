Barred from school, Afghan girls turn to Madrassas

KABUL (TOLOnews): Following the closure of schools for girls above sixth grade in the country, some girls have turned to madrassas (religious schools) to learn the religious sciences.

Mubashera, who is 18 and in the twelfth grade, is currently enrolled in a madrassa to study religious sciences. She said she went to this madrasa (religious school) after other schools were closed to them.

“It is ok that we can be (Quran reciter) through seminaries but it cannot replace our education. We cannot be a doctor by learning in seminaries,” Mubashera said.

Female students, criticizing the closure of girls’ schools, urged the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for girls.

“We can only be a reciter in seminary and learn about God,” said Alina, another student.

“I am very happy that I am coming to seminary and can have religious lessons, but at the same time I am very upset that our schools, institutes and universities are closed,” said Susan, a student.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Hajj and Islamic Affairs (MoHIA), said that 6,000 seminaries are officially registered.

Some women’s rights activists believe that current restrictions on women and girls will undermine the nation’s educational system.

“The closure of schools and universities is a big hammer to our educational fields, and this shows that our Afghan society is going towards paralysis,” said Hadis Shaml, another women’s rights activist.

In a meeting with Mawlawi Zakir, head of the political deputy PM’s office, UNAMA’s acting political head Scott Smith asked the Islamic Emirate to take steps in the field of women’s education and work, the Arg tweeted.