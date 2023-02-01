Bilawal denounces unfair play for PPP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a workers’ convention in Peshawar said that the PPP’s series of workers’ conventions began with the Hazara and Mardan divisions, and today we are in Peshawar. Chairman Bilawal said that he is thoroughly enjoying this experience.

He still remembers the historic Foundation Day gathering that was held in Peshawar, which was a resounding success due to the hard work of the PPP workers. He said that he prefers conventions because they give his Jiyalas an opportunity to express themselves.

The Foundation Day of the Pakistan Peoples Party will be held in Quetta, Balochistan, Chairman Bilawal announced. Addressing the Jiyalas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chairman Bilawal said that the potential present for the Party here is unlike that in any other province. The workers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are loyal, honourable and committed. They have kept the manifesto and ideology of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. They still raise the slogan of ‘Bhuttoism’. We have to take this slogan to the youngsters of the country and make them understand its gist.

Bhuttoism is a symbol of serving the people, denouncing the elitist mindset and striving for the rights of the people as per our principles and narrative. Bhuttoism is another name for not compromising in the face of adversity, and preferring punishment over. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was sent to the gallows but did not bow down in front of anyone. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto too struggled for thirty years for the sake of her ideology and her father’s manifesto. This was made possible through the support of her workers, her brothers and sisters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and those from all over the country. An unarmed woman faced two dictators and accepted martyrdom but did not back down.

A puppet who was imposed on us tried to teach our youngsters that taking a U-turn is a leader’s trait. The onus is on the Jiyalas to teach the people that taking a U-turn is a coward’s trait, not that of a leader’s. The PPP is still steadfast on the same principles, ideology and narrative, the essence of which is that ‘Islam is our religion, Socialism is our economy and People are the source of power’.

Alongside this, Quaid-e-Awam not only raised the slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’, but also made sure that it was implemented. It is imperative for the Jiyalas of the PPP to strive for the same ideology. There is no party in the country that can be PPP’s adversary.

Chairman Bilawal said that his only opponent is the inflation, unemployment and poverty. He said that he needs the support of the people to serve the poor whose only hope was Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and were given rights by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The PPP desires to eradicate poverty, unemployment, inflation and all other issues faced by the people.

The real face of the other political parties has now been exposed before the people. Those who spoke of ‘change’, brought ‘destruction’ instead and those who proclaimed themselves as the flagbearers of governance and ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’, have become the Pakistan ‘Mehengai’ League. The Jiyalas of the PPP have a history that they can take to the people. The PPP’s governments have always strived for the people and provided them with relief.

Chairman Bilawal said that he is proud of his performance in the sixteen months of the previous government. “I am willing to contest elections on the basis of it, those who sat with me in the same cabinet should be asked whether they are ready to contest the elections on their own performance”, Chairman PPP said.

During those sixteen months, an unprecedented series of catastrophic floods wreaked havoc on the country. Not only was the United Nations mobilised for this, but the women who had been promised houses were also given ownership, Chairman Bilawal said. As the youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan, he worked day and night to represent the people. A Foreign Minister cannot solve all problems of the country. We need a Jiyala as the PM and CM so that we can serve the people at our full capacity, he said. The PPP’s government, unlike others, has always represented the common man and catered to the needs of the poor.

It is the PPP that has brought forth the revolutionary Benazir Income Support Programme, empowering the poorest of the country’s women. Not only do we plan on expanding the BISP, but bringing similar programs so that the benefits given to the poor are maximised. We are planning on bringing forward a ‘Kissan Card’ so that the farmer can directly benefit from the amount that is provided as subsidies by the government. We are also working on introducing a ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ to provide the benefits of social security to labourers and workers, working in the private and public sectors to provide health and education facilities so that they can work without any other worries.

Only the PPP can do this. Chairman Bilawal said that the ‘2 million houses’ project that is ongoing in Sindh, would be expanded to the slums in the country that have been neglected for long with their residents living under uncertain conditions so that they do not only live under a safe roof, but are also able to own it. Prior to the PPP’s efforts in Sindh, health facilities in Sindh were extremely costly, which are now provided to the people free of cost.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were earlier cheated by a ‘health card’ scheme that only benefitted private hospitals and further filled the wallets of the rich at the cost of government’s hospitals.