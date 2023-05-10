Cabinet approves army’s deployment in two provinces, Capital

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army under Article 245 of the Constitution in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet also approved the deployment of the army in the Islamabad Capital Territory. The cabinet, in its meeting, took stock of the overall situation of the country and strongly condemned violent incidents leading to damages to properties in different cities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting berated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its chairman Imran Khan for their continuous diatribe against national institutions and their leadership, and observed that efforts at levelling of despicable allegations of murder attacks to dragging the national institutions into politics had been made for quite some time with continuity. The meeting pointed out that the PTI leadership with a thought-out plan had been targeting the intelligence agencies and their officers which had now turned into terrorist attacks on sensitive installations and buildings.

“The more this attitude is condemned, the less it will be,” the press release in the Urdu language quoted the meeting, adding that such an attitude was in conformity with the PTI’s past mechanism and mode of working which had been now exacerbated. Such an attitude was neither constitutional and legal nor democratic, but based upon terrorism and enmity towards the country which would not be tolerated in any manner, it was stressed.