Chairman Bilawal addresses PPP’s public gathering in Lahore

F.P. Report

Lahore: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a mammoth public gathering of the Party in Lahore said that he wishes to send a message to every person living in this city, province and country that they should not be disappointed.

Pakistan facing an unprecedented economic crisis, with a historic surge in inflation, unemployment and poverty. The people are suffering, with the economic crisis on one hand and the social, political and democratic crises on the other. Pakistan is facing unabashed security challenges, as terrorists are again trying to emerge. Those who are still engaging in the politics of hatred and division are further dividing our society and country. The PPP will bury the politics of hate and division forever, with the support of the people. The PPP will help the country emerge from this plethora of crises. Pointing out the terrorists who are making efforts to submerge the country in chaos once again, Chairman Bilawal said that he will not let them do so.

Chairman Bilawal said that he is contesting from Lahore himself in this election. It is said that Lahore is the heart of Pakistan. Currently, the heart of the country is shattered and we have come to Lahore to help heal the country once again by combatting all the problems faced by the country. They try to mock the PPP by taunting us that our strength is low. They need to be apprised that Lahore belongs to the PPP, not them. The citizens of Lahore set themselves on fire as a sign of protest over the killing of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. This is the same city that welcomed Shaheed Mohatrma Benazir Bhutto in a historic manner, and made her the first woman PM of the Muslim Ummah. Lahore is the city of people with honour, courage and loyalty. Chairman Bilawal said that we are believers of the ‘convoy of the 72’ and will continue to tread the path of justice and truth.

Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP was distanced from Lahore and the province of Punjab due to a conspiracy, which harmed the labourers, farmers, youngsters, women and minorities of the region. ‘Showbaz’ and ‘Waseem Akram Plus’ were imposed on Punjab. “Is it the fate of the people of Lahore to bear such imposition repeatedly?”, Chairman Bilawal questioned. We cannot hand Pakistan over to these traditional politicians who have all come to power, some once and others thrice. They forget the people and their promises upon coming to power. PPP is the sole political party that fulfils its promises to the people.

Chairman Bilawal said that he has himself prepared the ‘10-point agenda’ of the PPP because he knows that the common people are suffering due to inflation, poverty and unemployment. Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fulfilled his promise of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’ by taking from the elite and giving to the farmers and labourers. Chairman PPP said that the PPP once again, aims to adopt the narrative of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by taking from those who are benefitted annually through subsidies worth billions. Chairman Bilawal said that if the 17 federal ministries are devolved, as per the 18th Amendment, then the money saved can be spent on the people. The elite enjoy subsidies worth 1500 billion rupees, and the PPP resolves to spend them on the downtrodden masses, the labourers, farmers and students. If the people give the PPP an opportunity to serve them, then the Party resolves to implement its 10-point charter.

The Jiyalas of Lahore should go to every doorstep to apprise the people of the Party’s objective to double their income within five years, along with the numerous initiatives it plans to introduce. Chairman Bilawal said that he will implement Quaid-e-Awam’s promise of shelter to the people, by building three million houses will over the country and giving ownership to the women of the households.

The Jiyalas should apprise the brothers and sisters living in temporary housing that the PPP aims to improve their living standards and regularise their houses. All those troubled by their electricity bills should be made aware that upon electing Chairman Bilawal, they will be provided 300 units of electricity free-of-cost through solar power. While addressing the women of Lahore, Chairman Bilawal said that his mother was martyred but he wishes to serve the women of the country just as a son would.

The Party aims to expand the Benazir Income Support Programme and provide interest-free loans to the women so that they can gain financial independence and make their contribution in the economy. The farmers of the country should be told that the PPP is the only Party that is of the view that ‘Kissan Khushaal Toh Mulk Khushaal’. The PPP intends to introduce the ‘Benazir Kissan Card’ to provide financial assistance and insurance to the farmers for their crops. The labourers too will get their due share of rights, and will be provided social security through the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’.

Chairman Bilawal said that the Jiyalas should apprise the youngsters of the sheer importance of their right to vote, given to them by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The PPP feels the pain of the youth, that goes from pillar to post in search of employment despite having several educational qualifications. Through the ‘Youth Card’, the PPP aims to provide financial assistance to the youngsters of the country, while simultaneously equipping them with the skills needed to flourish professionally.

Chairman Bilawal said that it is his dream that no citizen of the country, be it a child or an adult sleep on an empty stomach. Hence, the PPP aims to introduce the ‘Bhook Mitao Programme’ to eradicate hunger from the country.

Chairman PPP said that he resolves to complete the incomplete missions of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Two weeks remain in the elections, and the workers of the Party should continue their unyielding efforts. Only the PPP’s Jiyalas can be seen in the field, no one else. Even if the rest do not repose trust in democracy, the PPP’s workers should trust the people as only then can they be triumphant. When given the opportunity, Chairman Bilawal said that he will bury the politics of tyranny and revenge. He has seen this violent form of politics for three decades.

The PPP respects political workers and activists. Addressing the workers of the self-proclaimed protectors of the ‘sanctity of the vote’, the followers of PML-N who combatted General Musharraf and bore torture for the sake of their party, Chairman PPP said that he will respect their ‘vote’ as he beckoned them to come to the PPP. Addressing the workers of PTI, Chairman PPP said that the PPP made incessant efforts to make Imran Khan realise that politics should be conducted in a dignified manner, and that using foul language or imprisoning the sisters and daughters of one’s opponents is not the correct way. Chairman Bilawal said that his family and Jiyalas have borne the torture of the PML-N owing to their political vendetta, and he does not wish for any other party to go through the same.

Chairman Bilawal beckoned the workers of the PTI to support him so that he can bury this politics of personal vendetta. Upon becoming the PM, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto instructed to release all political prisoners and Yousaf Raza Gillani did the same. Chairman Bilawal said that after forming the government, he will establish a ‘Truth and Reconciliation’ forum to address the wounds of the provinces and the federation. The politics of hate, division, and distributing certificates of treason and fatwas out of personal vengeance will be put to an end.

Chairman Bilawal said that he respects the opinions of others, and believes in consensus. The PPP’s stage itself is a testimony of this, as it hosts an array of political powers, including the PAT and Chaudhary Sarwar. Chairman Bilawal said that he would invite Tahir-ul-Qadri to take a proactive part in the politics of Pakistan as the country needs people like him. Chaudhary Sarwar and the PPP have agreed to work unitedly for the sake of the country. Chairman Bilawal said that Aitezaz Ahsan is on the stage who has supported the party for the last three generations and while there may be a difference of opinion, the PPP resolves to take everyone along and respect diversity.

Chairman PPP said that the Party wishes to transform Pakistan into a modern state where the country’s farmers, labourers, youth, women and minorities can lead dignified lives. Chairman Bilawal raised the slogan of ‘Kal Bhi Bhutto Zinda Tha, Aaj Bhi Bhutto Zinda Hai’, while expressing the Party’s aim to serve the nation by following the footsteps of his ancestors.