China Seeks Access to Untapped Rare Metals and Minerals in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): China has shown increasing interest in accessing the abundant oil, gas, and mineral resources in Afghanistan. The pursuit of dominating the supply chain, particularly in light of advancements in high-tech chips and large-capacity batteries, appears to be a significant driver for Beijing’s engagement with Afghanistan’s rich resources.

Jalal Bazwan, a political science professor at Kabul-based Kardan University, highlighted the significant economic potential for China in Afghanistan’s vast natural resources, including copper, lithium, and rare earths. The decreased involvement of Western nations has provided an opportunity for China to explore and exploit these resources. Afghanistan boasts significant reserves estimated at a value of USD 1 trillion, along with substantial amounts of crude oil and natural gas. However, due to limited infrastructure and technical capabilities, Afghanistan faces challenges in effectively harnessing these resources, presenting an opportunity for Chinese investment. Analysts have noted China’s willingness to navigate challenging terrains and invest in regions where others might hesitate, as highlighted by Valerie Niquet, an analyst with the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research.

Reports suggest that China has pursued various strategies to secure access to Afghanistan’s rare earth metals and minerals, including alleged collaborations with local figures. Australian author and investigative journalist Lynne O’Donnell reported on Beijing’s involvement with individuals like drug kingpin Bashir Noorzai to secure mining rights. Critics have raised concerns about the potential exploitation of Afghanistan’s resources by China, citing fears of environmental degradation and limited economic benefits for Afghanistan. Despite these concerns, Chinese companies have increased their presence in Afghanistan, signing contracts for oil, gas, and mineral extraction.

China’s dominance in the production and processing of rare minerals has led to investments in various regions worldwide, including South America and Africa. Afghanistan’s potential as a significant lithium producer has attracted Chinese interest, given its strategic importance for electric vehicle batteries and smartphone manufacturing.

As China expands its presence in Afghanistan, observers speculate about its motivations and the potential consequences for Afghanistan’s economy and geopolitical landscape. Concerns have been raised regarding Beijing’s actions following the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021, with reports indicating China’s swift engagement in exploring lithium resources soon after. In conclusion, China’s increasing involvement in Afghanistan’s resources underscores its strategic interests in securing vital components for its industrial and technological sectors.

The implications of China’s engagement in Afghanistan’s mineral sector warrant careful scrutiny, considering the potential impacts on the country’s economy and stability.