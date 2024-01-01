Commercial flights at Balkh airport inaugurated

MAZAR-E-SHARIF (BNA): The commencement of commercial flights between Afghanistan and the UAE has been marked by the inaugural flight departing from Balkh International Airport.

The maiden flight, which took place on Saturday, transported sixteen tons of commercial goods from Balkh International Airport to the UAE. This marks the first commercial flight between Afghanistan and the UAE since the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, operating through Mawlana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi Airport.

This commercial venture, a result of three years of diligent efforts by the Islamic Emirate, was initiated on Saturday with the departure of a Fly Sky Airlines flight.

A representative from the Cargo Company highlighted the need for an air corridor for the exchange of commercial goods between the two countries, given the resumption and expansion of commercial relations between Afghanistan and the UAE. This need has been addressed through the establishment of this air corridor via Balkh Airport.

Abdullah Motmaen, the Customs Director of Mawlana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi International Airport, expressed to BNA that their persistent efforts, in collaboration with the Cargo Company, have finally borne fruit. This has facilitated the initiation of trade exchange between Afghanistan and the UAE through this international airport.

A portion of the goods imported from the UAE to Afghanistan, via Balkh Airfield, pertains to the electrical systems of Bayat Power Company.

Officials from the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment have welcomed the establishment of this air corridor between Afghanistan and the UAE. They view it as a catalyst for the growth and expansion of trade relations between the two countries, ultimately contributing to the economic development of Afghanistan.