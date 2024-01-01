Nangarhar families end two decades old feud

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two families have ended their 20 years enmity in the Kot district of eastern Nangarhar province as a result of mediation by tribal elders and religious scholars.

In a statement, the governor’s house said the enmity between the families of Haji Waris and Haji Pir Mohammad had surfaced two decades ago, resulting in the killing of two individuals.

At a reconciliation gathering, Deputy Governor Maulvi Sayed Ahmad Banori hailed tribal elders and religious scholars for reconciling the families.

He urged the people of Nangarhar to cooperate with mediators in preventing feuds and addressing problems.

The implementation of the Islamic Emirate’s amnesty decree has inspired the masses and families are embracing reconciliation on a daily basis.

Maulvi Banori said peace and economy were important for a successful government and a prosperous nation.

He expressed his happiness over the return of stability in the country, which was moving towards economic self-sufficiency.

At the reconciliation gathering, tribal leaders and religious scholars thanked the two families for accepting their decision and making peace.

The members of both families hugged and pardoned each other, promising to live in peace and brotherhood.