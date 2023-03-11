Court grants bail to Imran Khan’s nephew

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Saturday also approved bail to Hassaan Niazi, nephew of PTI chief Imran Khan.

The court ordered Hassaan Niazi to deposit Rs30,000 surety bond.

Duty judge Ihtesham Alam pronounced the verdict on the bail application which he reserved earlier in the day.

On Saturday morning, Hassaan Niazi was granted bail by a court in Quetta on submitting Rs300,000 worth of surety bonds.

The Judicial Magistrate 3 granted bail to Hassaan Niazi who had arrived in the Balochistan provincial capital on Saturday with Quetta police on one-day transit remand.

The lawyers of Insaf Lawyers Forum and Hafeezullah Niazi, Hassaan Niazi’s father, were present in the court.

It is to be noted here that the PTI workers, who had been arrested during a protest in Quetta, took the name of Hassaan Niazi during interrogation.

They said that they had protested in Quetta on the direction of Hassaan Niazi.

A case had been registered against the PTI workers under various provisions including protesting at Airport police station and blocking roads.