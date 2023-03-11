Pakpattan: Seven of family slaughtered over property dispute

F.P. Report

PAKPATTAN: Seven people of a family were slaughtered in Pakpattan on a property dispute on Saturday morning.

A man with the help of his accomplices stormed into the house of his brother and shot dead his mother, brothers, sister-in-law and children at Sehri time in village Barri Rakh of Pakpattan.

A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured in the firing who was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

After no response from the Rescue 1122 service despite repeated calls, the injured girl was rushed to the hospital in a police van.

Police said the slain included their mother, Sherbaz, Iftikhar and his wife, two sons and a daughter.

A large contingent of police along with forensic teams have arrived at the crime scene.

The police have launched an investigation as the accused fled from the scene after committing the gruesome crime.

It may be mentioned here that on March 7 last a man had murdered his two brothers and sister-in-law over a property dispute in Pakpattan. The triple murder was reported in Village 48-SP in Chakbedi Police Station precincts.

The land dispute had led accused Saleem to open fire on his two brothers Aslam and Yousaf and Yousaf’s wife, Kalsoom. They all died on the spot.

Pakpattan DPO Hassan Iqbal took notice of the triple murder and constituted a police team to arrest the accused.

IGP takes notice

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the murder of seven people of a family in Pakpattan and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

The IGP ordered DPO Pakpattan to constitute a special team for the early arrest of the accused.