Court rejects Nawaz’s plea to club statement of Zia in three references

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Friday rejected the petition of Nawaz Sharif to club the statement of Panama JIT chief head Wajid Zia as witness in three references against him.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the petition of the ex-PM to club statement of Zia in all three references – Flagship Investment, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and London flats.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Harris reasoned that Islamabad High Court had ordered to merge the statement of witness in all-three references. Our defence will be weakned if Zia’s statement is separated, he said, adding that the witness is clever enough to strengthen his statement.

Prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sardar Muzaffar opposed Nawaz’s petition, reasoning that the ex-PM is submitting ineffective petitions to slow down the case. He requested the court to reject the petition. The court had reserved its verdict after hearing opposing arguments.

Meanwhile, the court has summoned four witnesses of NAB in Flagship Investment reference.

The court has also summoned seven witnesses in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference on March 7. It has summoned Zia on March 8 to record his statement in London flats reference.

The court adjourned the hearing till Monday. Harris will cross-question the witness Abdul Hanan.