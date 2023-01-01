Elections to be held on time, says Fazl

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday elections would be held on time.

He said hopefully, the nation would not put the country to any test again by electing unpopular leaders.

Talking to senior journalists, the PDM chief said after one month the term of the central government would be completed and the prime minister made it clear that the PDM would dissolve the assemblies after the completion of term.

He further said that help from friendly countries and IMF had also been received mentioning that the country was very weak economically and highlighted that the investment of friendly countries in Pakistan would be the second big step to improve the economy.

He said PTI chief tried to halt CPEC and there was a contradiction in his words and actions and it was essential to remove him from the government.