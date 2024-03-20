Empowering Education: Khost youth’s drive to enroll children in schools

KHOST (TOLOnews): On the brink of a new academic year, a dedicated group of young individuals in Khost has initiated a commendable campaign aimed at enrolling children who are eligible for school.

The purpose of this initiative, as stated by the campaign’s participants, is to inspire families to prioritize the education of their children.

These young activists are offering complimentary photo printing services, essential for the school enrollment process of these children.

“We go from village to village, house to house, to reach out to children of school-going age, offering to print their photographs at no cost,” Social activist Naqibullah Zaland said.

Some Khost residents have said that the challenges posed by the remoteness of educational facilities have led to an educational gap for many children.

They asked the officials to build schools in their areas and provide more educational facilities for their children.

“We don’t have a school, and the central school is 5 kilometers away. In hot and cold weather, children cannot go to school and are forced to stay home without education or profession,” Wali Zang, a tribal elder said.

“Many students have been deprived of schooling because they don’t have access to it,” Shamsullah, a resident of Khost, said.

In a supportive stance, Mahboob Shah Qanet, the Deputy Governor of Khost, lauded the young group’s initiative to foster educational motivation among children. He affirmed the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to expanding educational facilities and infrastructure.

Qanet added that they would strive to create a safe educational environment for children.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan always wants to have an educated and healthy society and always tries to ensure future generations receive education, and we support this move,” he said.

As the new academic year draws near, the group reports having assisted over three and a half thousand children in their journey towards formal education, pledging to persist in their efforts.