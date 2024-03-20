Responding to Irish Envoy, Kabul says women key to trade

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate, reacting to remarks made by the Irish ambassador at the United Nations, said that women play a significant role in the business sector of the country.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said that the Islamic Emirate has taken care of women’s rights in the country, and the role of women has also increased in this regard.

Mujahid said: “The Islamic Emirate has paid attention to the areas where women are deprived and the retrieval of their rights from those who violate them, including in the economic sector, where women’s roles, as I reiterated, have increased in the business sector, their businesses have become more active, and our sisters who are engaged in handicrafts and various economic sectors are provided with facilities, and the Ministry of Economy has good plans and programs for them, and this area is expanding.”

Earlier, the Irish deputy representative to the United Nations, referring to Afghan women, said that the imposition of work restrictions on women and preventing them from going to schools and universities has led to the stagnation of Afghanistan’s economy.

Keith McBean, deputy permanent representative of Ireland to the UN, said: “Since the takeover of the Taliban de facto authorities in August 2021, as we know the Afghan economy has plummeted due to a number of factors but one of these has been the ban on women from entering many areas of the work force and indeed the draconian degrees excluding girls from schools and universities.”

Meanwhile, some women and economic analysts also have various viewpoints on this matter.

“Certainly, neglecting the role of women has a direct impact on the security and lack of economic growth of the country, which is not in Afghanistan’s interest,” said Lima Sherzad, a women’s rights activist.

“Economic growth by women can create a trust atmosphere between the people and the current caretaker government of Afghanistan and can also ensure more peace, stability, and security in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Rahman Shamal, an international relations analyst.

“Access to education equips women with the necessary knowledge and skills for economic participation and leadership roles,” said Ahmad Seyar Quraishi, an economic affairs analyst.

This is while, for more than two and a half years, girls above the sixth grade have not been able to go to school.