Envoys to Afghanistan to meet: UN chief’s associate spokesperson

KABUL (TOLOnews): Stephanie Tremblay, Associate Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said that Secretary General Antonio Guterres intends to organize the second meeting of the country’s special envoys for Afghanistan at an appropriate time. “I don’t have the time to announce today,” she said.

“This is to cement international consensus on the way forward and to discuss the recommendations of the independent assessments,” she said.

Tremblay said that the mission of the UN Special Coordinator and Independent Assessor of the UN, Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu has been extended until the end of February.

The Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, called for an invitation of its representative in the meeting of the special envoy.

“Any meeting which is being held regarding Afghanistan, the presence of the representatives of the Islamic Emirate is needed. If the representatives of the Islamic Emirate is not present, the meeting will undoubtedly not be effective,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman.

International relations analyst, Wahid Faqiri, said: “The Afghan government should have a parallel movement regarding such meetings. Unfortunately, the Taliban government during the past two and a half years is making hurdles ahead of the international community instead of cooperating with it.” Earlier, TASS quoted the Russian special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov as saying that the broad meeting on Afghanistan under the auspices of the UN may be conducted in mid-January.