Flooding moderate at 3 points in Sutlej River

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has stated that there is moderate level flood at Ganda Singh, Head Sulemanki and Head Islam in Sutlej River.

In a statement, the Spokesperson of the authority said water level is decreasing at Ganda Singh Wala with the inflow and outflow is 108000 cusecs. He said inflow of water at Head Sulemanki is 98,878 cusecs and the outflow is 85,014 cusecs while inflow and outflow at Head Islam is 82,916 cusecs. He said relief activities continue in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, flood in the Sutlej river has breached the dyke protective embankment of Jalalpur, inundating hundreds of acres of land and triggering evacuations of the affected people and their livestock.

According to the rescue officials, people trapped in the Sutlej river are being transported by 14 boats.The flash flood wreaked havoc in the riverine belt of Ahmedpur Sharqia, destroying standing crops on thousands of acres of land. Similarly, dozens of establishments were also inundated in Bahawalnagar. Monsoon rains are likely to continue till Sep 4 and heavy rains are expected in the upper parts of all major rivers.