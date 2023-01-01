Focus on to root out terrorism: Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has reiterated the government and state’s commitment to root out terrorism from the country.

He expressed the commitment while strongly condemning the blast that took place near a 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

“The very fact that the terrorists chose to target the celebration of the birth of the prophet ( PBUH) and the Friday prayer, martyring dozens of innocent Muslims, proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the beasts causing this carnage have nothing to do with any religion, ideology and morality,” he said in a post on the X (formerly Twitter). “Pakistani state shall crush these bloodletting beasts with the full force and the might of the people of Pakistan. I have no doubt about that,” he added.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PTV reporter Muzamil Hussain Jatoi. In a statement minister for information expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family of late Muzamil Jatoi.

He said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Muzamil Jatoi’s death he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family. Murtaza Solangi prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

