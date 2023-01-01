Girls’ education focus of Karzai, EU envoy’s meeting

KABUL (Agencies): Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has met with the European Union’s envoy in Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice, to discuss the critical issue of education in Afghanistan, particularly for girls.

Karzai made a plea for comprehensive support from the EU diplomat for the advancement of education in the country.

Girls in Afghanistan are currently barred from getting an education above Grade 6.

Throughout his tenure as president and subsequently, Karzai has steadfastly championed the cause of girls’ education.

Karzai also met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, and her delegation.

They discussed the importance of education and called for the reopening of academic institutions for women.