Governor Punjab calls on PM

LAHORE (APP): Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the governor extended Eid greetings and expressed best wishes for the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They also discussed the current political situation in the country.

Mufti Naeemi lauds PM for provision of free atta to poor

LAHORE (APP): Prominent religious scholar of Jamia Naeemia Lahore, Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and appreciated his efforts to provide free atta to the poor people during the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak

During a meeting, Mufti Naeemi also extended Eid greetings, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.