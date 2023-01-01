Govt asks parties to propose names for caretaker PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has asked all the political parties to recommend names for the caretaker prime minister.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad on Thursday, federal minister and member of advisory committee from PPP Naveed Qamar said that a meeting of all the parties was held yesterday under the chairmanship the National Assembly speaker.

He said that main objective of the meeting was to hold consultations on the issue to agree on name for a caretaker prime minister.

He said that all the parties have been asked to consult their leadership for the name of caretaker prime minister.

He said political parties have been asked for the names so that a unanimous decision can be made. “But so far no party including the PML-N has forwarded any name,” he added.