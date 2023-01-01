Khawaja Asif clarifies his remarks about PTI members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Thursday clarified that his remarks about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members during the joint session of the Parliament were misconstrued and not meant to single out any particular gender.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the defence minister emphasized that linking his views with women was unjustified. As calls for an apology grew, Khawaja Asif firmly stated that he saw no reason to apologize for his comments.

However, Khawaja offer offered to tender an apology if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership also apologizes to Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Faryal Talpur for their own remarks.

Khawaja Asif reminded that during the session said he asked parliamentarians not to obstruct the passage of legislations.