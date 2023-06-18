Honey yield increases 60 percent in Wardak: Officials

KABUL (TOLO News): Local officials in Maidan Wardak province said that 84 tons of honey have been produced in the current solar year, which is a 60 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The head of the provincial department of Agriculture, Mohammadullah, said that last year 26 tons of honey were produced.

“This year, honey increased by 60 percent,” he said.

This comes as some of the honeybee farmers in Wardak expressed concerns about the lack of a proper market for their products.

“The Islamic Emirate should consider our situation because this is a major business in Afghanistan. The honey business should be promoted and reach the market,” said Mohibullah, a honey bee farmer.

Wardak governor Bakhtyar Maaz, said that efforts are underway to facilitate a good market for the honey products in the province.

“We are trying to increase honey products and provide good markets for it,” he said.

Based on available numbers, 136 honey bee farms are in Wardak, in which 550 people are working.