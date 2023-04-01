Illegal raid on residence: AD&SJ orders to register case against SHO Shahpur

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Session judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Nasir Khan has ordered to registered case against Station House Officer (SHO) Shahpur Abdul Ali Khan along with six other policemen for illegal raid on residence and torturing retired school’s principal, on Monday.

The counsel Abid Ullah Advocate argued that on 1st April 2023 SHO Shahpur Abdul Ali along with Tariq Khan, Shahid Khan, Uzair, Muhammad Amir, Dunya Gul and Shaukat Wali raided residence of Safdar Khan at Pakha Ghulam illegally.

The counsel argued that police has tortured retired school’s principal named Safdar Khan during the illegal raid without court’s orders. He argued that video of the incident went viral on social media.

The petitioner had approached police high-ups several times for redressal of his grievances to registered cases against SHO Shahpur Abdul Ali Khan along with other six policemen but to no veil, counsel stated.

The counsel Abid Ullah Advocate argued that Safdar Khan has approached honorable court under section 22A to obtain relief in this regard. He requested for registration of case against SHO Shahpur Abdul Ali Khan along with other six personnel under relevant section of law.

AD&SJ Peshawar has ordered to registered case against SHO Shahpur Abdul Ali Khan along with six other personnel for illegal raid and torturing of retired school’s principal after conclusion of arguments.