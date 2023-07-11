Iran deports 59 illegal Pakistanis

F.P. Report

CHAGAI: Iranian border officials on Saturday deported another 59 Pakistani nationals who had illegally entered in the country. Pakistan’s border authorities said that citizens deported from Iran have been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency’s anti-human trafficking cell for investigation.

“The deportees were intending to illegally emigrate to European countries via Iran,” border officials said. People from Pakistan used to cross into Iran hoping to illegally emigrate to Europe in search of greener pastures. The issue of illegal immigrants has been highlighted on global level with recent boat sinking incident in Mediterranean Sea near the coast of Greece, in which several Pakistani nationals were reported dead or missing.

At least 78 people were drowned when the ill-fated boat with reportedly 400 to 750 people onboard sank in the Mediterranean Sea near the Greek coast. Following the incident, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) swung into action and arrested several human traffickers associated with the incident. (INP)