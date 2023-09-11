Islamabad police re-arrest Pervaiz Elahi after getting bail from LHC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: It was like out of the frying pan into the fire for PTI senior leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as he was again arrested minutes after he was released on the orders of the Lahore High Court on Friday.

A LHC judge earlier in the day issued orders to release Pervaiz Elahi, barring every agency, authority or police from arresting him again.

But the Islamabad police jumped into the fray and arrested the former chief minister under 3MPO as he was on his way to his house from LHC.

The Islamabad police personnel got hold of the PTI leader and wasted no time in setting off for the federal capital.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the immdiate release of Pervaiz Elahi, directing for holding an inquiry into his arrest in violation of court orders.

Pervaiz Elahi was produced in the court of Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafique who heard the case of non-implementation of court order of not to arrest the former chief minister.

Taking up Pervaiz Elahi’s plea, Justice Amjad Rafique inquired did anyone tell the accountability court that the intra-court appeal has been dismissed. The NAB prosecutor said he has no knowledge of it.

The LHC judge responded that a complete inquiry will be held into it, but for now the court is ordering the release of Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

The LHC judge also ordered authorities not to arrest Pervaiz Elahi in any pending case. No authority, agency or office should arrest the former chief minister, he added.

The judge further ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will neither be detained under any law nor he will be put under house arrest.

During the proceedings earlier, the court warned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that an arrest warrant would be issued for the watchdog’s director general if Pervaiz Elahi was not produced before the court within one hour.

Expressing displeasure over NAB and the Punjab government’s conduct, Justice Amjad Rafiq remarked that the high court is being undermined. “Stop playing ping-pong with the court,” he declared.

The LHC had directed the accountability watchdog twice to produce the former chief minister in court, but the NAB failed to do so on one pretext or another.

During the proceedings on Friday, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nihung initiated his arguments by stating that they could not obtain the court order passed on Thursday and then read a letter from the provincial caretaker government, wherein the court was informed that the armed forces and the Punjab Police were busy with anti-terrorism operations.

He further said armoured vehicles are also not available and added the CTD had reported that there are threats to the lives of the politicians, including Pervaiz Elahi’s.

The NAB prosecutor then informed the court that NAB is ready to produce Pervaiz Elahi if the provincial government ensures proper provision of security.

After hearing the statements made by the law officer and the NAB counsel, Justice Rafiq stated that an “all-out” effort is being made to undermine the court.

In reply, the accountability watchdog’s counsel stated that if security issues are not resolved, the move to produce Pervaiz Elahi would be “risky”, but even then, the Bureau is prepared to follow the court’s order.

The court adjourned hearing of the case until September 21.

The LHC was hearing a petition filed by the former chief executive of the province challenging his arrest by the accountability watchdog. Pervaiz Elahi has claimed in his petition that his arrest is a violation of the LHC’s earlier order, barring the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), FIA, NAB and Punjab Police from arresting him in any known or unknown case registered against his person.

After completion of all formalities, Pervaiz Elahi left LHC in the afternoon for him home.

Doctors declare Parvaiz Elahi medically fit

Pervaiz Elahi has been declared medically fit by medical board comprising doctors of Jinnah Hospital.

The medical board on Friday advised Parvaiz Elahi to follow the recommendations and prescription of doctors after medical his medical checkup in the cell of National Accountability Bureau.

The medical board recommended CBC, sugar test, LFT, lipid profile, TSH and various tests after a detailed medical examination of Parvez Elahi.

Parvez Elahi had a complaint of mild irritation in both eyes in the morning.

According to report of the medical board External examination of eyes with rich light and artificial tears have been recommended for existing eye complaints,

The reports of medical board clarified that there is no infection in the urinary tract. However, medical report says Pervez Elahi’s major complaint was nocturia, edema and burning sensation in the lower limbs.