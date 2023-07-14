Islamabad, Rawalpindi at risk of urban flooding as monsoon rains likely to hit Pakistan from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Twin cities — Islamabad and Rawalpindi — could face urban flooding as monsoon rains — from July 3 to 8 — are likely to begin in the country tomorrow, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Sunday.

PMD, also known as the Met Office, said in a statement that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country from July 3.

The rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 4-7, the Met Office said, as it asked authorities to remain “alert”.

The heavy rains could also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.

From July 3-8, the PMD forecast that rain, wind, and thundershower would hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan.

They will also hit Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

Rain, wind, thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D.G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 to 8.

The PMD also forecast that rain, wind, thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Karachi on July 7 and 8.

The Met Office also warned that heavy falls may cause flash floods in hill torrent areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan from July 6-8.

“Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast,” the statement mentioned.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell, the Met Office said.