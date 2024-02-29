Islamic Emirate pledges balanced development across the country

KABUL (BNA): Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, has stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to balanced development across the country, with no distinction between deprived and non-deprived districts or regions.

During a meeting with scholars and elders from the Naki district in Paktika province, they assured their collaboration with the Islamic Emirate and expressed their responsibilities towards supporting the Islamic system and fulfilling Afghan aspirations.

They also requested support for land distribution, establishment of health centers, creation of schools, and construction of roads in their district, highlighting the neglect they experienced under past governments. Mawlawi Abdul Kabir emphasized that the Islamic system does not discriminate based on region, language, or ethnicity, and that special attention is given to remote areas.