Journalist among three killed, seven others wounded in Khuzdar blast

F.P. Report

KHUZDAR : Three people including a senior journalist were killed and seven others injured in a bomb blast in Chamrok area of Khuzdar, Balochistan, on Friday.

According to police officials, one of the vicitms, identified as Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal, was the president of the Khuzdar Press Club.

Police officials stated that unidentified assailants remotely detonated an improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a car.

The bodies were sent to a morgue for autopsy, while the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, police and other security forces surrounded the area and began collecting evidence at the blast site.

The incident, which took place on the World Press Freedom Day, has shaken the journalists community.