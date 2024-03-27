JUI-F to hold protest demons against election fraud

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that public mandate was stolen in February 8, 2024 general elections, that is why JUI-F has rejected these elections.

Talking to media men, Maulana Fazl said JUI-F will hold a series of protest demonstrations and the first big public gathering will be held in Pishin on April 25 against large-scale fraud in elections which will be participated by people from all over Balochistan.

Maulana Fazl claimed that this parliament was not based on publicly-elected members rather it was Establishment’s appointed members of parliament.

He said that was why they were going to the public to take them into confidence, adding that JUI-F has to mobilise public against their stolen mandate.

Maulana Fazl further said that by creating unity in the ranks of the people and enabling them to protect their vote, JUI-F will start the movement against fraud elections from Balochistan after Eid.

He said the JUI has also announced to boycott the by-elections and will stage protest demonstrations instead.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is helpless as it is now allowed to prepare poll results,” he said, adding his party will hold public rallies in Pishin on April 25, in Karachi on May 2 and in Peshawar on May 9.

courtesy : 24 news