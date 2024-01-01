Kabul University attack mastermind found in Iran, linked to Kerman bloodshed

KABUL (Agencies): On Friday, January 19th, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence revealed that Adel Arif, the perpetrator of the Kabul University attack in 2020, had a role in the recent attacks in Kerman, Iran.

Despite being sentenced to execution by the previous Afghan government, Adel Arif was released from Bagram Prison following the Taliban’s resurgence in August 2021.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced that Adel Arif, also known as Adel Panjshiri, has been in western Tehran and is currently under pursuit.

The ministry released images of Adel Arif and urged Iranian citizens to cooperate in his apprehension and detention, as he is a member of ISIS-Khorasan.

According to the statement by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, Adel had direct communication with Abdul Hakim Tuhidi, the ISIS-Khorasan commander in Kerman, and was previously detained for planning a suicide attack at Kabul University, only to be released from Bagram Prison after the Taliban took Kabul.

The statement also noted that after his release from prison, Adel Arif returned to criminal activities.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence confirmed that several of his associates, all members of ISIS-Khorasan, have been identified and detained, but Mohammad Adel Arif remains at large and under pursuit.

Adel Arif’s involvement in the deadly attack at Kabul University in 2020, which lasted for about six hours, resulted in nearly 20 casualties, primarily young students. Despite initial denials, it was revealed that the attack was carried out by the ISIS-Khorasan branch, and Adel Arif, who had studied Sharia at a university, was later recruited by extremist networks and implicated in the crime.