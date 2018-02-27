Kaira appreciates decision of Shahbaz being made PML-N Chief

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Chapter, Qamar Zaman Kaira has appreciated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for deciding to elect Shahbaz Sharif as the party president.

This he said while talking to the media persons on Tuesday in Lahore. He said that Shahbaz had been disrespectful towards PPP and adding that it was easier to talk to PML-N former chief Nawaz Sharif than to Shahbaz.

PPP leader statement has come when reports have surfaced of Shahbaz being made the president of ruling party after the disqualification of Nawaz as the party head.

Nawaz was removed from his position in PML-N after Supreme Court announced its verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act, 2017 ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

