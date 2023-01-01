KP Governor takes notice of irregularities in recruitments

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali while taking notice of the public complaints regarding irregularities and violation of merit in recruitments for the University of Buner has directed the Governor Inspection Team for conducting formal investigation into the matter.

According to a special dispatch issued here by the Governor’s Secretariat here on Friday, the Inspection Team has been directed to furnish a transparent investigative report regarding violation of merit in recruitments in the University of Buner to the Governor as soon as possible.

The Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the violation of merit in recruitments by the universities is unacceptable in any circumstances. He ruled out any compromise on unlawful recruitments, particularly of teaching staff in all public sector universities including the University of Buner.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all public sector universities of the province, said that 100% merit should be observed in the recruitment of teaching staff of the varsities as parents enroll their children in the universities for imparting them quality higher education and also pay a fee for it. He said that the hiring of the teaching staff meeting required academic qualification and equipped with modern technology will prove beneficial for the students.

Meanwhile, Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali urged people to work in liaison with government to address economic problems and maintain peace in the province.

He was talking to 60-members delegation of Hassan Khel sub Division here. The delegation comprising elders of the areas was led by Moulana Junaid Afridi. The delegation informed governor about their problems relating to unavailability of drinking water, dilapidated conditions of schools, electricity transmission lines, establishment of Bank and post office.

They also demanded compiling a comprehensive report of their problems for initiating necessary action. Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor assured delegation of cooperation and said that their concerns would be conveyed to provincial and federal authorities for proper action. He said that funds would be ensured in next budget for uplift of Hassan Khel area including up-gradation of schools and Basic Health Units.

Later delegations of Bajaur tribal district, Jandola and Abbottabad called on governor and informed him about their problems. Governor listened to their problems and assured them to provided needed help.