Major administrative reshuffle in KP

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim government announced a series of key appointments and transfers across various departments. Witnessing the changes are Shahid Ullah who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department is appointed as the Secretary Establishment, Matiullah as the Secretary Sports, and Akhtar Saeed Turk as the Secretary Law. Meanwhile, ShahRukh Ali Khan assumes the role of DG Gilyat, and Shabir Khan becomes the DG Kaghan.

Notably, 41 officers have been subjected to transfers, ranging from Deputy Commissioners to Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners. Among these shifts are Fazal Akbar who was currently serving as Deputy Commissioner Hangu is now appointed as Additional Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Department , Haider Hussain taking charge as DC Hangu, and Wasil Khattak assuming the position of DC Mardan. Additionally, Abdul Nasir becomes the Director General Sports Department , and Shah Saud takes on the role of DC Bannu, while Mujib is appointed as DC Karak. A highly competent officer, Muhammad Imran, previously serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), has been appointed to the well-deserved position of Deputy Commissioner in Chitral Lower. His dedication and commitment to public service during the challenging times of the COVID lockdown have been recognized and rewarded with this significant promotion.

This marks the most extensive administrative overhaul since the inception of the caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A total of 60-plus officers have been transferred in a single day, with over 15 officers designated as Officers on Special Duty (OSD). The decision to make competent officers OSD raises concerns about the potential impact on effective governance. The move has sparked attention due to the scale of changes and the reassignment of proficient individuals to OSD roles. The ramifications of this significant administrative shuffle are likely to be closely monitored in the days ahead.