Maryam lashes out at chief justice over Imran Khan’s release

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz verbally assaulted chief justice of Pakistan, following the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Supreme Court.

Maryam Nawaz was infuriated by the decision to release Imran Khan, whom she referred to as a “thief” who had “stolen Rs60 billion of the national treasury”. Taking to Twitter, she accused the chief justice of being happy to meet the Imran Khan and of taking pleasure in his release.

The PML-N vice president went on to criticise the chief justice’s handling of sensitive issues in the country and accused him of becoming a shield for sedition. She also suggested that he should join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and resign from his post as chief justice of the Supreme Court.