Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephones Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has made a telephonic conversation with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The opposition leaders exchanged views on expected modification in the 18th Constitutional Amendment by the federal government.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the democratic powers will not compromise on modifications in the 18th Constitutional Amendment as it had restored the real face of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman warned that no tolerance will be shown on the elimination of the 18th amendment. He criticised that the Centre should prefer assisting the provinces amid coronavirus crisis instead of going ahead for unnecessary modifications in the Constitution.

Both opposition leaders agreed to protect the current legal format of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Earlier, Maulana Fazl telephoned leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and advised him advised PML-N president to form a parliamentary commission to probe the current government’s anti-coronavirus initiatives.

After the phone call Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that till such a monitoring committee consisting of parliamentarians is formed, the opposition members will not participate on further political discussions on the matter.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman went on to claim that Shehbaz Sharif paid heed to his advice and has taken all other opposition leaders and members on board.