MD CAT Test held: Dozens of students arrested for using bluetooth devices

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: On the instructions of the Chief Secretary, Secretary Higher Education Aneela Mahfooz Durrani foiled the cheating plot in the MD CAT test, with the timely actions of Executive Director Eta Imtiaz Ayub, dozens of students who were using the blue tooth device for copying were arrested red-handed.

Dozens of students involved have been arrested, transparency of MD CAT test is the first priority, admission in medical colleges is the right of eligible and talented students, those who abuse merit will be dealt with iron hands: Secretary Higher Education Anila Mahfouz Durrani

On the instructions of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Higher Education Aneela Mahfooz Durrani exposed the cheating group using the new technology in the entrance test organized for admission to the medical colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Higher Education Aneela Mahfooz Durrani has said in his statement issued from here that instructions were received from the Chief Secretary that a group is active in the entrance test to steal merits from the examination hall through a secret blue tooth device in the ears.

“Activist group has extorted lakhs of rupees from the students for solving this paper through Bluetooth devices” she expressed.

According to her, the information was shared with the Executive Director of ETEA, Imtiaz Ayub, on which the Executive Director, taking immediate action, organized special checking during the entry into the examination halls, while during the examination, the staff turned on the Bluetooth on their mobile phones to connect to the Bluetooth devices. The students who were copying were caught red-handed, she added.

Executive Director Imtiaz Ayub said that the purpose of these Bluetooth devices secretly installed in the ears was to issue the entry test paper by students sitting in different halls of the province.

After which the answers of these questions are told to the students through the same Bluetooth devices, which results in the calculation of merit.

According to ETA Director Yasir Imran, so far dozens of students have been caught red-handed from different exam halls of the province and handed over to the relevant police stations and FIRs have been filed against them. According to him, under these unfair means these students are not eligible to sit in any type of test of future conducting by Etea, while the relevant police station will take its own way for legal proceedings.

It should be noted that in this entry test, more than 46 thousand male and female students from across the province took the test in 44 examination halls established in seven divisions of the province.