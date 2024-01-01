F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Mian Aslam Iqbal becomes eligible to contest polls in General Elections 2024.

Lahore High Court Appellate Tribunal Judge Justice Tariq Nadeem annulled the returning officer’s decision to reject the nomination papers of the former minister from PP 171.

The Appellate Tribunal accepted the appeal against rejection of the PTI leader’s nomination papers.

It may be remembered that the RO had rejected the nomination papers of Mian Aslam from the Punjab Assembly seat PP 171.

It should be noted that Appellate Tribunal also dismissed the appeals against the rejection of PTI leader Hammad Azhar’s nomination papers from NA-129 and Sanam Javed from NA-119, NA-120 and PP-150.

It should be noted that the hearing of appeals against the decisions of the ROs regarding the nomination papers is still going on.