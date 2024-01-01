National unity need of the hour, says CM Gandapur

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says Eidul Fitr is the reward for fasting and other acts of worship during the month of Ramazan.

In his message on Eidul Fitr, CM Gandapur said, “Eidul Fitr is a manifestation of the social unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah. Today, as a nation and as a community, we need unity and solidarity the most.”

CM Gandapur extended special congratulations to the security personnel stationed at the country’s borders on the occasion of Eid.