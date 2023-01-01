OPD suspended on fourth consecutive day at DHQ hospital

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) in District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Landi Kotal suspended its services consecutively on the fourth day on Thursday in protest against malpractices of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the health center.

The protest sit-in was initiated in front of the administration block under the banner of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) although causality and gyny units were opened to deal with any emergency.

Doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital were of the opinion that harsh behavior and corrupt practices of the MS compelled them to boycott their official duties in protest against him. Until and unless transfer of the MS, they will not join their duties, they remarked.

Meanwhile, continued agitation added problems to the visiting patients including women and children. Abdullah, an Afghan national from Jalalabad, Nangarhar province of Afghanistan said that he brought his illing children to DHQ, Landi Kotal to get treatment for them but ironically, OPDs of the health center were closed. They returned back across the border without getting cured, he added. It is to be mentioned here that DHQ Hospital, Landi Kotal has approximately 700 OPDs daily.