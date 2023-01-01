ATC grants BBA to 125 PTI’s workers

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Mardan has granted Bail before Arrest (BBA) to 125 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Thursday. This decision comes after three cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act were registered against them.

During the court proceedings in Mardan, the legal team, including advocates Riyaz Paindakhel and Jawad Khan, passionately presented their case. Their efforts led to the favorable outcome of pre-arrest bail being granted to the majority of PTI members facing legal action.

The hearing in Mardan was presided over by Judge Syed Ubaidullah Shah in the Anti-Terrorism Court. It is important to note that out of the total 127 PTI members involved in the case, 125 have been granted pre-arrest bail. Unfortunately, one member was absent during the proceedings, and another had already been taken into custody.

However, it’s worth mentioning that not all PTI members found themselves on the winning side of the court’s decision. Haroon Ejaz, a PTI member, had his pre-arrest bail plea rejected by the Mardan court. This decision was a stark contrast to the relief granted to the majority of his fellow party members.

The granting of pre-arrest bail is seen as a significant legal victory for PTI members and their legal representatives in Mardan. It ensures that these individuals will not face immediate arrest while allowing them to defend themselves against the charges brought under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

As the legal proceedings continue, the outcome of these cases will be closely watched by both the PTI members and the broader community in Mardan. The legal representation provided by advocates such as Riyaz Paindakhel and Jawad Khan has played a pivotal role in securing this pre-arrest bail for the majority of the PTI members involved.

Transgender opposes crackdown against Kunda mafia: During the operation against Kanda mafia in Mardan city, the transgender attacked the WAPDA team with stones, the lineman’s leg was broken, the superintendent was also injured, the police came to the field and the transgenders saved their lives by begging.

According to the details, action is being taken against the Kanda mafia in the city. Wapda officer said that WAPDA officials have been called from nearby districts and other sub-divisions to crack down on electricity theft. At the time of the incident, a special team was engaged in operations in New Adda, a common area of Cantt Sub-Division and Turu Sub-Division.

The transgender attacked the WAPDA team when the WAPDA team cut off the direct electricity connection from the transgender balakhanas, the eunuchs gathered and attacked the team with stones and also called colleagues from other balakhanas for help. In the meantime, the area became Maidan Karzar and the Superintendent of Par Hoti Sub-Division Arif Khan fell from Pathrao While the leg of Fazal Manan belonging to Shabqadr was broken after the incident, a heavy police force reached the spot and detained several transgenders, but later the transgenders saved their lives by pleading.