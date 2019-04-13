Pakistan Armed Forces fully capable of defeating aggression: President

F.P. Report

KAKUL: President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed the confidence that Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable of deterring and defeating aggression across the complete spectrum of threat.

He was speaking as chief guest at the passing out parade held at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul on Saturday.

The President said Pakistan Armed Forces today are highly motivated, battle hardened, and fully aware of the multitude of the threats to our beloved country.

The President said Pakistan seeks a relationship based on sovereign equality and mutual respect with its neighbors. Pakistan has been and will always remain promoter of peace as part of its national policy.

He said Pakistan is a global participant in combating the menace of terrorism and we will continue to play this role with due national resolve.

He said the challenges and complexities faced by Pakistan are immense and are ever growing in nature.

However, the successes that we have achieved as a nation against the scourge of terrorism have no parallel in the contemporary world.

The President said Pakistan will continue to stand by our Kashmiri brethren in their legitimate struggle and right of self-determination.