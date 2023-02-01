Pakistan, Bangladesh women teams all set for final ODI

F.P. Report

DHAKA: It has all come down to the third and final ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh women’s cricket teams.

The winner of Friday’s game at the Shera Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will not only clinch the ODI series, but will also earn two vital points of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Pakistan women’s team have earned 14 points from 14 matches in the Championship, while the hosts have obtained nine points from 11 matches.

Pakistan won the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on November 4 by five wickets courtesy of an all-round performance from captain Nida Dar (35 not out and three wickets) and career-best match figures of 9-2-13-4 by left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal.

In the second ODI played at the same venue on November 7, Bangladesh bounced back and won a thriller in the super over. The match was tied after Pakistan were bowled out on the penultimate ball of the match, chasing 170 to win.

The bowlers have been dominant in both ODIs, with a total of 15 wickets falling in the first ODI and 19 wickets in the second ODI. Also, three batters returned back to the hut in the super over in the second ODI. Pakistan’s Sadia is leading the bowling charts with six wickets from two matches, while spinners Nida, Umm-e-Hani and Bangladesh’s Nahida Akhter have taken four wickets each.

Both captains Nida and Nigar Sultana are leading the batting charts after playing crucial innings for their respective teams. Nigar is currently at the top of the table with 67 runs, including an innings of 54 in the second ODI and she also struck a boundary on the last ball of the super over to keep the three-match series alive.

Talking to PCB Digital on the eve of the third ODI against Bangladesh, captain Nida Dar said: “The series is evenly poised and we are all up to win tomorrow’s game and take the trophy home. We had made some mistakes in the previous match, but the players sat down together, they understand the importance of tomorrow’s contest. This is not just about winning tomorrow’s game, it is also about taking two points in the ICC Women’s Championship.

“We all know about the capabilities of Bangladesh side in their own backyard and they have showed us this in the second ODI.

\We also know they will try their best to win another match in front of their home crowd, and we are up for the challenge. “I have the belief in my players that they will bounce back stronger from the defeat and they are all eager to perform.”

Pakistan squad

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar