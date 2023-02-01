Women’’s FA Cup: Fund doubled to £6m in ‘positive step’ towards equal prize money

LONDON (BBC): This year’s Women’s FA Cup prize fund will be doubled to a total of £6m, the Football Association has announced.

The winners of the final will receive £430,000, up from £100,000 in 2022-23, when Chelsea lifted the trophy.

In the men’s FA Cup, the winners currently receive £2m.

Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said the funding increase was a “positive step” towards a “long-term ambition” of achieving equal prize money.

“Doubling the prize money showcases the FA’s clear commitment to the future of the Women’s FA Cup and will help us maintain its stature as the most prestigious domestic women’s cup competition in the world,” Campbell said.

“Ultimately, we want the women’s competition to receive the same prize money as the men’s, and this new increase is a positive step in the direction of achieving that long-term ambition.”

The funding uplift comes after a 10-fold increase last year brought the total prize fund to £3m.

It will come into effect from the third round onwards, where second-tier sides enter the competition.

The 12 Women’s Super League sides, including holders Chelsea, join in round four. The first round starts this weekend.