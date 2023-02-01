PCB appoints Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board appointed former pacer Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches of the national team.

Gul and Ajmal would travel with Pakistan team as coaches during the upcoming Australia tour.

🚨 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have been appointed as the Fast Bowling and Spin Bowling Coaches, respectively, for the Pakistan Men’s Team



— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 21, 2023

The post fell vacant after Morne Morkel resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from Dec 14, 2023, to Jan 7, 2024, in Australia.