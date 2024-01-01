People imposed on Pakistan to destroy economy: Fazl

F.P. Report

KANDHKOT: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said certain individuals were imposed on Pakistan to destroy the economy and create chaos a reference to the PTI founding chairman as he said the destruction during the last five years had no parallel in the history.

They were brought in power through vote theft and rigged elections, he told his supporters in Kandhkot and added that his party stood for progress and prosperity in Pakistan. As the JUI-F aims at a strong showing in Sindh, especially in its upper parts, he said killings and kidnappings were a norm in the province. The people associated with his party were facing pressure and threats in Sindh, the JUI-F chief said.

Pakistan requires internal peace and stability, Fazl noted and promised to safeguard the neglected segments of the society and promote their interests. He also mentioned the martyrdom of over 25,000 people in Gaza and criticised the United States and the West for their double standards, saying they could not lecture others on human rights.

Fazl said attempts were being made to sabotage Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan and also mentioned that the United States was fully backing Israel. On Friday, Fazl had told a rally in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab that an illegitimate assembly and illegitimate ruler came to power after the 2018 elections. “Besides deception and lies, what else did you [the PTI founder] do?” he asked, as he urged the masses to use the power of thevote to bring a change.