Pervaiz Shoukat, senior journalist and PFUJ president passed away

LAHORE : Pervaiz Shoukat, a senior journalist and the president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), has passed away, as confirmed by his family in Rawalpindi.

The funeral prayer for the deceased would be offered at 4 pm at the Dhok Ratta graveyard.

Shoukat, with a career spanning over 50 years, had been actively involved in journalism, notably working for a prominent newspaper.

He was a stalwart advocate for the rights of journalists and media workers, consistently raising his voice in their support.

Caretaker Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the veteran journalist.

He remarked that Shoukat would be fondly remembered for his significant contributions to journalism and his unwavering support for the journalist community.

The passing of Pervaiz Shoukat marks the end of an era in Pakistani journalism, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and dedication to the profession.