Pharmaceutical factory starts production in Kandahar

KANDAHAR (Khaama Press): A pharmaceutical manufacturing company has officially started production after being established by 71 shareholders at a $50 million investment in the southern province of Kandahar.

The company, Snow Pharma, has been sponsored by 71 shareholders at the cost of $50 million and will produce a large percentage of the medications required in the country, Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, said.

Snow Pharma, the pharmaceutical manufacturing factory, has taken six years to complete and will produce tablets, capsules and syrups for the country.

The company will produce 5.6 million tablets, two million capsules and 60,000 bottles of syrup in one eight-hour shift, according to Mujahid.

Meanwhile, the investors in Snow Pharma have committed to spending an additional $50 million to continue to provide medicine to the country.

According to the head of the company, Muhammad Saeed Siddiqui, the company has employed at least 100 people.

This comes amid an ongoing problem of importing low-grade medication into the country. Over the years, Afghanistan has largely imported all its medicines from Pakistan, Iran, India and China.

Authorities have welcomed the move and said the factory would create hundreds of direct and indirect employment for the residents.