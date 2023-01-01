Unknown gunmen kill local singer Muslim Nuristani and his brother

NURISTAN (Khaama Press): Unknown gunmen killed Muslim Nuristani, a local singer, and his brother in the Mandol district of eastern Nuristan province, according to sources.

According to provincial officials, Nuristani continued to live a normal life in his village after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021, and imposed restrictions on the music and entertainment industry.

Relatives of Nuristani say that the local singer had no hostility with anyone, and his death motives and that of his brother are still not clear.

Taliban authorities have not yet commented about the incident as investigations are underway into the targeted killing of the two brothers. Prior to the Taliban’s return to power, Muslim Nuristani used to appear on TV channels and perform local songs. It is said that Nuristani was a popular local singer of his time in Nuristan and other parts of the country.

Since the group’s return to power, the Taliban have imposed strict restrictions on the music and entertainment industry, which lead to a complete closure of music and entertainment programs on TV channels and radio stations.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Afghanistan’s de facto authorities have arrested several artists including singers, YouTubers, comedians as well as journalists over the past nearly two years.