PHC orders provision of POCs to spouses

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) relaxed the rules for Afghan refugees who have married Pakistani men or women and ordered the provision of Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs), on Wednesday.

PHC issued the detailed judgment, penned by Justice Waqar Ahmed and marks a significant step towards facilitating the lives of Afghan refugees who have chosen to build their lives in Pakistan.

PHC allows Afghan nationals married to Pakistanis to apply for Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs), a document that grants them certain rights and privileges associated with Pakistani citizenship. This move aims to streamline the process for Afghan refugees seeking to regularize their status in Pakistan and integrate into society seamlessly.

The decision emphasizes the importance of simplifying the marriage registration process for Afghan-Pakistani couples, eliminating the mandatory requirement of a passport and ID card for POC applications in cases of marriage. Additionally, the court mandates that POC cards be issued promptly following security clearance, ensuring that eligible individuals are not subjected to unnecessary delays.

In instances where NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) rejects an application, the court has directed that the applicant be provided with a detailed written explanation of the reasons for rejection. This transparency measure aims to safeguard the rights of applicants and ensure fair treatment.

The court’s decision has been welcomed by Afghan refugees and their Pakistani spouses, who have long faced challenges in navigating the complexities of Pakistani immigration laws. The relaxation of rules and simplified procedures are expected to alleviate the burdens faced by these couples and allow them to focus on building their lives together in Pakistan.

Gas prices hike: Court orders federal govt to submit till 13th: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered Federal’s government for submission of reply against hike gas prices, on Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cement and Textile companies had challenged hike in gas prices at Peshawar High Court while Shumail Ahmad Butt advocate before court. The counsel argued that price hike notification on 8th November 2023 by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is illegal and administrative insensitivity.

OGRA had set gas tariff at Rs1238 on 2nd June 2023 which should to be notify within 40days after approval from federal cabinet, the counsel added. ECC had approved Petroleum division summary and allowed 200% increase in gas prices, the counsel informed. The counsel Shumail Ahmad Butt advocate federal’s government is providing cross-subsidies without any legal ground which impacting high potential industries despite government claim for reduction in subsidies.

The government has no jurisdiction to distribute expenses of expensive LNG on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa consumers Under Article 158 of Constitution of Pakistan, the counsel argued. The bench observed that it is example of self-claimed discretion and added that if court grants status quo in such cases then government complaining about decrease in revenues. But unfortunately, never sees that is allowed and one is not. PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered Deputy Attorney General Sana Ullah for submission reply till13 Dec while adjourned further hearing.