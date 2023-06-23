PHC orders to stop smuggling of sacrificial animals

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered to stop smuggling of sacrificial animals to Afghanistan and directed to submit reply till 27th June, on Friday.

Peshawar Bar Association (PBA) president Ishfaq Khalil Advocate filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) writ seeking to stop smuggling of sacrificial animals to Afghanistan.

PBA counsel Yasir Khattak Advocate argued that smuggling of sacrificial animals from Peshawar and adjacent areas are carrying to district Khyber in wake of Eid-ul-Azha. The counsel further argued that earlier PHC and government has imposed ban in this regard which has controlled the prices of animals in the province.

On the other hand, the people facing stress to perform sacrifices due to high inflation and devaluation of rupee which is also caused due to smuggling, the counsel argued. The counsel added that sacrificial animals are smuggling to Afghanistan in different ways which has created fear among people that it would cause further hike in the price of animals as Eid-ul-Azha approaching closely and requested to direct government to stop smuggling.

The counsel Yasir Advocate requested for detailed judgement which will ensure curtaining of such act in future while PHC has ordered respondents to stop smuggling of sacrificial animals and directed to submit reply till 27th June after initial arguments. However, PBA has made provincial government, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Peshawar, Deputy Commissioner Khyber and Secretary Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as respondents in PIL petition.